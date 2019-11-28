The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURTS: The parents of a young girl who is deemed to have undergone female genital mutilation (FGM) have been found guilty of allowing the act to take place.

2. #CRECHE: Tusla has ordered that four Hyde&Seek creches be shut down by the end of the year.

3. #CLEARED: Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield has been cleared of the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans who died at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final.

4. #EU: Members of the European Parliament have voted to declare a Europe-wide climate emergency.

5. #NOT WORKING: Bank of Ireland ATMs and some online service are not working at the moment, leaving customers unable to use their cards in BOI machines or access their cash online.

