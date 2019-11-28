This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 28 Nov 2019, 4:55 PM
57 minutes ago 1,300 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4910240
Image: Shutterstock/Lars Hallstrom
Image: Shutterstock/Lars Hallstrom

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURTS: The parents of a young girl who is deemed to have undergone female genital mutilation (FGM) have been found guilty of allowing the act to take place. 

2. #CRECHE: Tusla has ordered that four Hyde&Seek creches be shut down by the end of the year. 

3. #CLEARED: Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield has been cleared of the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans who died at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final. 

4. #EU: Members of the European Parliament have voted to declare a Europe-wide climate emergency. 

5. #NOT WORKING: Bank of Ireland ATMs and some online service are not working at the moment, leaving customers unable to use their cards in BOI machines or access their cash online. 

Comments have been closed due to some ongoing legal proceedings. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

