EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #STONEYBATTER A man has been charged with attacking and injuring two men during stabbings in Dublin’s Stoneybatter area.

2. #AI The United States and the United Kingdom have refused to sign a global declaration on artificial intelligence at France’s global action summit on the emerging technology.

3. #CLARE Gardaí now believe that a threatening email sent to schools, that claimed there would be an attack in County Clare, was a hoax.

4. #GAZA The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is at risk of collapse after Hamas announced the postponement of the next round of captive exchanges, citing Israeli violations of the agreement.

5. #DUBLIN AIRPORT A plane bound for the United States had to turn around shortly after departing Dublin this afternoon to make an emergency landing.