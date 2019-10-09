The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SHOOTING: At least two people were shot dead on a street in the German city of Halle, with media and witnesses reporting that a synagogue and a Turkish restaurant were the targets.

2. #ONLINE ABUSE: Twitter has defended how it responds to harmful content after being questioned about racist abuse that was directed towards a family who recently starred in an advertising campaign for a supermarket chain.

3. #BREXIT: The European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier has said that the EU and UK are “not really in a position to be able to find an agreement at this time.”

4. #SYRIA: A Turkish military operation against Kurdish militants in northern Syria has begun, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

5. #WAGATHA CHRISTIE: Coleen Rooney has accused fellow footballer’s wife Rebekah Vardy of selling stories about her life to the Sun newspaper in the UK after a five-month social media investigation.