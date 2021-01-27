The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DUBLIN: A teenager stabbed to death in East Wall has been named locally as Josh Dunne (16).

2. #LQS: Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that “prolonged suppression of the virus” is the government’s goal as he was pressed by opposition leaders in the Dáil today.

3. #QUARANTINE: A minister said gardaí will not enter homes to ensure people are quarantining after travel.

4. #VACCINE: A war of words continued between the EU and Astrazenca today over Covid-19 vaccine delivery.

5. #GO SLOW: Almost 800 people were arrested for “driving while intoxicated” over the Christmas and new year period.