The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #DUBLIN: A teenager stabbed to death in East Wall has been named locally as Josh Dunne (16).
2. #LQS: Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that “prolonged suppression of the virus” is the government’s goal as he was pressed by opposition leaders in the Dáil today.
3. #QUARANTINE: A minister said gardaí will not enter homes to ensure people are quarantining after travel.
4. #VACCINE: A war of words continued between the EU and Astrazenca today over Covid-19 vaccine delivery.
5. #GO SLOW: Almost 800 people were arrested for “driving while intoxicated” over the Christmas and new year period.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (1)