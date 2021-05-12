The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #HOUSING CRISIS: The Taoiseach was under pressure in the Dáil today as CSO data showed the price of a home has risen by 4% in the last 12 months.

2. #CONFLICT: 14 children are among the 56 dead as Palestine and Israel head towards a “full-scale war”.

3. #PROGRESS: Over 250,000 vaccines have been administered in the past week.

4. #GLANBIA: A row over a cheese factory has started among the coalition after Green Minister Roderic O’Gorman defended An Taisce over comments from the Taoiseach.

5. #IN THE EIR: 22 new phone boxes will be installed in Dublin city over the coming days.