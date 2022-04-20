The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #DUBLIN 8: A man in his 30s received serious injuries after he was shot in the Pimlico Cottages area of Dublin 8.
2. #ATHENRY: A candlelit vigil is to be held today following the tragic passing of Kate Moran, who died during a camogie match in Galway over the Easter weekend.
3. #UKRAINE: A commander of forces holding out at a steel plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol in Ukraine has issued a desperate plea for help, saying his marines are “maybe facing our last days, if not hours”.
4. #ASSANGE: A UK court has today issued a formal order to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States to face trial over the publication of secret files relating to the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
5. #FAREWELL: MTK Global – the boxing management company co-founded by Daniel Kinahan – announced it was shutting down its operation.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS