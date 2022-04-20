#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 20 Apr 2022, 4:53 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DUBLIN 8: A man in his 30s received serious injuries after he was shot in the Pimlico Cottages area of Dublin 8.

2. #ATHENRY: A candlelit vigil is to be held today following the tragic passing of Kate Moran, who died during a camogie match in Galway over the Easter weekend. 

3. #UKRAINE: A commander of forces holding out at a steel plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol in Ukraine has issued a desperate plea for help, saying his marines are “maybe facing our last days, if not hours”.

4. #ASSANGE: A UK court has today issued a formal order to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States to face trial over the publication of secret files relating to the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

5. #FAREWELL: MTK Global – the boxing management company co-founded by Daniel Kinahan – announced it was shutting down its operation.

