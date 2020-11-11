The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #FLU JAB: The HSE has rejected reports that 600,000 doses of the flu vaccine have gone missing.
2. #COVID VACCINE: A high-level taskforce has been set up to oversee the roll out of Covid-19 vaccines in Ireland once they are approved.
3. #NI: Ministers in Northern Ireland are struggling to agree on new coronavirus restrictions.
4. #TESTS: Covid-19 testing centres will be fully operational in Cork and Shannon airports from tomorrow.
5. #US ELECTION: Donald Trump has been projected to win the state of Alaska, but this will not impact the final outcome of the US election.
