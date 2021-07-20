The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day

1. #HOT WEATHER: Met Éireann has upgraded a high temperature alert to a Status Orange warning for six counties as hot conditions continue.

2. #VACCINES: The HSE said 10% of people who tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday had been vaccinated.

3. #EID: 500 Muslims and dignitaries gathered in Croke Park in Dublin to celebrate the festival of Eid al-Adha, one of the most important events in the Muslim calendar.

4. #GERMANY: Police in the German city of Frankfurt have arrested an Irish man who had been making threats to officials in the country’s courts system.

5. #EDGE OF SPACE: The wealthiest man on the planet Jeff Bezos rode to the edge of space this afternoon in his own rocket.