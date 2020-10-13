The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BUDGET 2021: Details of the 2021 Budget were announced by the government today. Here are the main takeaways on tax, expenditure and anything else you need to know.

2. #IN DEPTH: Read more details on announcements in health, housing, carbon tax, cigarettes, VAT, social welfare Christmas bonus and self-employed PUP.

3. #APPEALS COURT: The appeal by Patrick Quirke against his conviction for the murder of Bobby ‘Mr Moonlight’ Ryan began in the Court of Appeal.

4. #UNITED STATES: Donald Trump held his first campaign rally since he was diagnosed with Covid-19 almost two weeks ago.

5. #CLIMATE: Climate change means more weather disasters every year, a UN report warned.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in two of the above stories