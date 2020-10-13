#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 13 October 2020
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five stories, five minutes, five o’clock…

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 13 Oct 2020, 4:51 PM
39 minutes ago 2,957 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5232177

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BUDGET 2021: Details of the 2021 Budget were announced by the government today. Here are the main takeaways on tax, expenditure and anything else you need to know.

2. #IN DEPTH: Read more details on announcements in health, housingcarbon tax, cigarettes, VAT, social welfare Christmas bonus and self-employed PUP

3. #APPEALS COURT: The appeal by Patrick Quirke against his conviction for the murder of Bobby ‘Mr Moonlight’ Ryan began in the Court of Appeal.

4. #UNITED STATES: Donald Trump held his first campaign rally since he was diagnosed with Covid-19 almost two weeks ago. 

5. #CLIMATE: Climate change means more weather disasters every year, a UN report warned. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in two of the above stories

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie