A STATUS YELLOW fog warning is in place for 20 counties this morning, with temperatures set to soar later this afternoon.

Met Éireann has said the fog will mean poor visibility in places while the warning remains in place.

The Status Yellow warning will remain in place for the whole of Leinster and Munster, as well as counties Cavan and Monaghan, until 9am.

The mist and fog will linger along southern and eastern fringes for a time, but it will be followed by long spells of summer sunshine.

⚠️Status Yellow - Fog warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Munster



Foggy in places with poor visibility 🌫️



Valid: 05:39 Thursday 19/06/2025 to 09:00 Thursday 19/06/2025



Check our website to stay updated⚠️https://t.co/3041XHjphi pic.twitter.com/CKyq6tapmI — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 19, 2025

Met Éireann said the weather will become warm of very warm, with highs of between 21 to 26 degrees.

Tonight will be very mild, though localised heavy thundery showers may develop in places. Temperatures are not expected to fall below 13 to 16 degrees.

The sunshine will continue tomorrow, and it may be even warmer than today.

It will be dry overall with spells of high summer sunshine and high humidity, but showers may break out locally.

Temperatures will reach between 20 to 29 degrees, with the highest temperatures further north of the country.