#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 9 March 2022
Advertisement

Committee set up to examine impact of Ukraine invasion on Irish food security

The National Fodder and Food Security Committee is to explore all options to minimise the impact on farms and plan in the short to medium term.

By Press Association Wednesday 9 Mar 2022, 6:54 AM
56 minutes ago 2,054 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5705337
Image: PA
Image: PA

A NATIONAL COMMITTEE is to be set up to examine the impact of the invasion of Ukraine on Irish food security.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue met with farm organisations and Teagasc to discuss the impact on Irish agriculture and supply chains.

During the meeting, McConalogue and his officials outlined the challenge that faces farmers in the short and long-term with supply chains from the region likely to be disrupted for a period.

They described considerable volumes of both global feed and fertiliser as originating and traded through Ukraine and Russia.

McConalogue said the sector is facing one of the most significant challenges in recent years.

“At times like these, we must take proactive steps to limit any potential disruption to our feed and food supply chains,” he said.

“I know farmers will rise to the challenge and meet it head on. By working collectively and collaboratively, we can ensure that the sector is insulated against the worst of what might come from supply chain disruptions.”

He has tasked Teagasc with heading up a National Fodder and Food Security Committee to explore all options to minimise the impact on farms and plan in the short to medium term.

“Let me be clear, there is urgency to the work of this committee and I tasked them to meet and complete their work without delay,” he said.

“The first meeting of the committee is this Friday and there is a window of opportunity in the next number of weeks to make decisions to help us build resilience. The work of the National Fodder and Food Security Committee is the number one priority in the department.”

The minister will meet members of the fertiliser, grain and importing industries today.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, the Irish Farmers’ Association urged that the minister came forward with “real proposals that will increase capacity, not just soundbites”.

The IFA was to present a number of proposals at the meeting.

They called for tackling of input costs – particularly fuel, fertiliser and feed.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

However in a statement after the meeting, IFA president Tim Cullinane said that the minister came to the meeting with no proposals.

“We didn’t see any specific proposals required to increase our capacity to produce food. We need real Government action on the price of fuel, fertiliser and feed,” he said.

He said farmers will play their part in any national effort, but the crushing impact of rising input prices has to be addressed.

“At our AGM in January, I called on the minister to pull the sector together to set up a task force on inputs,” he said.

“While the minister has belatedly done this, he needs to come forward with concrete, funded proposals.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie