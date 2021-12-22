#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 22 December 2021
Advertisement

Seven African nations dropped from Ireland's home quarantine rules

All passengers travelling to Ireland are now subject to the same requirements.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 22 Dec 2021, 6:33 PM
45 minutes ago 4,489 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5638908
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

PEOPLE TRAVELLING TO Ireland from seven southern African nations will no longer be subject to specific home quarantine requirements, the Department of Health has said. 

The regulations were introduced last month following concerns about the Omicron variant of Covid-19 but the variant is now believed to be the dominant strain in Ireland

The rules had applied to people who had recently been in Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe. 

They mandated that people who had recently been in those countries were required to have a pre-departure test and to also quarantine at home for 10 days when they arrived in Ireland. 

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has signed regulations removing the specific requirements. All passengers arriving from overseas will now be subject to the same requirements for travel to Ireland.

Current rules require that all passengers travelling here must have a negative/not detected Covid-19 test before their departure. 

Related Reads

22.12.21 Northern Ireland nightclubs to close from 26 December as daily Covid cases reach new high
22.12.21 Plan for the rollout of boosters to under-40s expected by end of week, says HSE

Those arriving without tests were required to undergo self-isolate for 36 hours and take a PCR test. 

South Africa has been at the forefront of the Omicron wave and after hitting a high of nearly 27,000 new cases nationwide last Thursday, the numbers dropped to about 15,424 yesterday.

Local experts have said this may suggest that the wave may have peaked in South Africa.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie