Sunday 10 April 2022
Polls open in first round of France’s presidential election

President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right.

Voters casting their ballots in the first round of the French presidential election today in Marseille, southern France.

POLLS HAVE OPENED across France for the first round of the country’s presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates.

Polls opened at 8am local time on Sunday and close at 7pm (6pm Irish time) in most places and at 8pm in some larger cities.

Much like Ireland, France operates a manual system for elections where voters are obliged to cast ballots in person that will be hand-counted when the voting closes.

Unless someone gets more than half of the nationwide vote, there will be a second and decisive round of voting on Sunday April 24.

Aside from Macron, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon are among the prominent figures vying to take the presidential Elysee.

Macron, a political centrist, for months looked like a shoo-in to become France’s first president in 20 years to win a second term.

But that scenario blurred in the campaign’s closing stages as the pain of inflation and of pump, food and energy prices roared back as dominant election themes for many low-income households.

They could drive many voters todday into the arms of far-right leader Marine Le Pen, Macron’s political nemesis.

Macron trounced Le Pen by a landslide to become France’s youngest president in 2017.

The win for the former banker – now 44 – was seen as a victory against populist, nationalist politics, coming in the wake of Donald Trump’s election to the White House and Britain’s vote to leave the European Union, both in 2016.

With populist Viktor Orban winning a fourth consecutive term as Hungary’s prime minister days ago, eyes have now turned to France’s resurgent far-right candidates — especially National Rally leader Le Pen, who wants to ban Muslim headscarves in streets and halal and kosher butchers, and drastically reduce immigration from outside Europe.

This election has the potential to reshape France’s post-war identity and indicate whether European populism is ascendant or in decline.

Meanwhile, if Macron wins, it will be seen as a victory for the European Union.

Observers say a Macron re-election would spell real likelihood for increased cooperation and investment in European security and defence — especially with a new pro-EU German government.

