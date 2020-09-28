#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Monday 28 September 2020
Advertisement

Food safety organisation warns that many products labelled as vegan can have traces of animal products

Doctors warned of the potential health risks.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 28 Sep 2020, 12:34 PM
14 minutes ago 922 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5216656
Image: Shutterstock/Nopphon_1987
Image: Shutterstock/Nopphon_1987

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has warned consumers of the possible dangers of eating vegan-marked products in the belief they are completely free from animal-based allergens.

The authority said consumers sometimes assume that a food declared as vegan contains absolutely no animal products, in line with the ethos of veganism.

This is not always the case, as low-level accidental cross-contamination from animal-based allergens can occur during the production process. 

The term vegan is not defined in EU or Irish food law and therefore, there are no limits set out in food law about the proportion of animal-derived ingredients permitted in such food.

The FSAI is also urging food businesses who make vegan-labelled food to double their efforts to ensure that their production and packaging processes are sufficient to minimise the risk of cross-contamination with animal-derived ingredients.

The FSAI said it has seen an increasing trend in people moving towards plant-based diets, including those who describe themselves as ‘dietary vegans’ (those who are vegan for food consumption only).

In 2018, 4.1% of Irish adults considered themselves as dietary vegans, accounting for over 146,000 adults, according to a Bord Bia report. 

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI, said the rise in popularity of plant-based foods does not come without health risks. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

 “With the proportion of the population adhering to plant-based diets, including dietary vegans, growing significantly in recent years, there has been a corresponding upsurge in products on the market purporting to cater for such diets.

“However, under EU and Irish food law there is no clear definition of the term “vegan”, creating challenges for regulatory authorities and some people on vegan diets. Most people who follow dietary vegan or plant-based diets do not have allergies to animal-derived products, but for those who do, accidental cross-contamination of the foods labelled as vegan could have very serious health consequences.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie