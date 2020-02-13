This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí in Galway commended after helping to rescue man who fell in canal

Gardaí said the weather conditions at the time were hazardous and the three members involved in the rescue acted quickly to get the man out of the water.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 2:38 PM
1 hour ago 5,976 Views 7 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/EQRoy
Image: Shutterstock/EQRoy

THREE GALWAY GARDAÍ have been commended after they helped to rescue a man who fell into the Corrib canal in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

An Garda Síochána said the young man fell into the water at O’Brien’s Bridge at 2.10am on Tuesday.

“Garda Kevin Molyneaux, Garda Jonathan Durkin and Sergeant Gearóid O Dúinn were quick to react when they received a report that a man had fallen into Corrib canal at O’Brien’s Bridge,” the organisation said today. 

“Arriving at the scene, they could see a man struggling in the water. Members of the public had got a lifebuoy to the young man but were having difficulty in retrieving him from the water.

“Garda Molyneaux, Garda Durkin and Sergeant O Dúinn went to the brink of the canal where they were able to catch hold of the man, and bring him to safety.”

The young man was taken to University Hospital Galway where he received treatment for hypothermia and minor injuries.

“The weather conditions at the time were hazardous and due to the quick actions of gardaí at Galway garda station and others at the scene it lead to a positive outcome.”

Superintendent Marie Skehill of Galway garda station the members involved are to be commended for “their selfless actions and prompt response which lead to the successful rescue of this young man”.

