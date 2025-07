GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED three people after a lengthy pursuit across Limerick which is believed to be linked to an ongoing violent feud on the southside of the city.

The Journal understands that the two men and a young woman left a house linked to one of the families involved in the gangland dispute. The pursuit started when two armed detectives attempted to stop the car to talk to the occupants.

The pursuit took place on Sunday as thousands of concert goers were attending the Wolf Tones gig at Thomond Park on the Northside of the city.

The chase went out of Hyde Road and Ballinacurra Weston, through Dooradoyle and Raheen and out into the rural areas on the outskirts of the city.

The detectives cornered the suspects when they went down a dead end road and they arrested the three people for questioning.

It is understood the vehicle was not stolen and is registered to a well known family, connected to organised crime on the southside.

A garda spokeswoman confirmed the incident and said that investigations are ongoing.

“Gardaí attended the scene of an incident of dangerous driving that occurred on Hyde Road in Limerick city on Sunday 13 July 2025 at approximately 9pm.

“A female youth and two males in their 40s and 50s were arrested and conveyed to a Garda Station in Limerick city.

“The female youth has since been released pending a referral to the Garda Youth Diversion Bureau.

“The two males have been released without charge. Investigations are ongoing,” the spokeswoman said.

Gardaí attached to Henry Street and Roxboro Garda Stations are involved in significant operations targeting members of the feuding gangs.

There have been a series of shootings, bombings and arson attacks across the south side of the Limerick connected to the feud. There are also a number of people before the courts.

Specialist patrols have been put in place to deal with the feuding gangs which are centred around two families.

Army bomb disposal experts have been called to deal with devices found, drive by shootings have occured in residential areas and there have been a number of petrol bombings.