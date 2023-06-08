Garda hit with drugs and criminal damage charges after alleged incident at station

A GARDA WHO allegedly broke into one of her colleagues’ lockers and took drugs he had seized in an investigation has been charged with two separate offences.

The serving garda, who is stationed in the east of the country, was charged earlier this week and is set to appear before court later this month.

The charges for the incident are understood to be criminal damage and possession of controlled drugs.

Multiple sources have said that the woman, who was on duty at the time, had allegedly forced her way into the locker, took an image of the drugs on her phone but rather than send it to a friend she sent the image to a work group.

This initiated an investigation by gardaí and that probe concluded with a direction from the Director of Public Prosecutions for her to be charged with the two offences.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that the garda has been suspended from duty.

“Following an investigation into potential breaches of the Misuse of Drugs Act a Garda member has been charged to appear before the District Court later this month.

“As this matter is due before the courts An Garda Síochána has no further comment.

“The female Garda member has been suspended from duty for the duration of the investigation and remains suspended,” the spokesperson said.