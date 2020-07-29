This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 29 July, 2020
Number of garda inspectors to be increased to 500

The move was announced by Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee last night.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 29 Jul 2020, 2:33 PM
53 minutes ago
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

THE NUMBER OF garda inspectors is to increase from 380 to 500.

The move was announced by Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, who confirmed last night that the maximum permissible number of garda inspectors would increase by 120.

It follows a recommendation by the Commission on the Future of Policing, which said that more garda inspectors should be appointed to support changes to policing.

The move was welcomed by the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, whose general secretary Antoinette Cunningham described the move as “timely and much-needed”.

“The operating policing model marks a significant sea-change in the delivery of policing in Ireland,” she said in a statement.

In order to meet the requirements of this reform plan, the workload at Inspector level will increase significantly as a suite of tasks will now be delegated to this rank.”

Garda Deputy Commissioner John Twomey also welcomed the Government’s announcement.

In a statement, Twomey said the move would provide gardaí with additional capacity to focus on working with local communities, protecting vulnerable people and supporting the continued roll-out of the Garda Operating Model.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

