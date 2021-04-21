Appeal issued for help locating 17-year-old boy missing from Co Meath

GARDAÍ IN MEATH have issued an appeal to the public for help tracing the whereabouts of a teenage boy who has been missing since Monday.

Rory Carr, who is 17 years old, was last seen in the Bellewstown area on 19 April.

He is described as being six foot one inch in height, with black hair, of slim build and with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact gardaí in Ashbourne on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.