This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 29 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí warn the public about a fake jury duty scam

The email encourages people to click on a link in order to get a jury number – Gardaí have warned people not to do this.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 29 Jun 2020, 10:40 PM
37 minutes ago 5,858 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5136646

GARDAÍ HAVE WARNED the public to be wary of an email scam that pretends to call people to jury duty.

The fraudulent jury service notices are sent to people by email, and ask them to click on a link “to register your information in order to get a jury number”.

EbrzD87WAAIcOHn Source: Garda/Twitter

Today, the Gardaí warned people that this is a scam, and advised people not to click on any of the links in these emails. 

Genuine jury summons are issued via An Post, the Gardaí said, while other official documents are issued by registered post, a summons, or a warrant.

Gardaí have warned the public of a number of scams over the past few months: fraudulent texts and emails have been sent pretending to relate to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, Revenue, and an iTunes gift card.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie