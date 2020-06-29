Gardaí warn the public about a fake jury duty scam

GARDAÍ HAVE WARNED the public to be wary of an email scam that pretends to call people to jury duty.

The fraudulent jury service notices are sent to people by email, and ask them to click on a link “to register your information in order to get a jury number”.

Source: Garda/Twitter

Today, the Gardaí warned people that this is a scam, and advised people not to click on any of the links in these emails.

Genuine jury summons are issued via An Post, the Gardaí said, while other official documents are issued by registered post, a summons, or a warrant.

Gardaí have warned the public of a number of scams over the past few months: fraudulent texts and emails have been sent pretending to relate to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, Revenue, and an iTunes gift card.