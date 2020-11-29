Gardaí investigate after discovery of suspected shebeen with alcohol and games at Kerry property

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after the discovery of a suspected sheebeen in Co Kerry.

The search was carried out at around 8pm last night in Causeway, where investigators entered a property under warrant and found what is described as “a fully operational bar”.

The property contained a number of beer taps and a fully operational cooler room with gas lines and cooler to operate the taps.

The premises was also fitted with a number of tables, chairs, a pool table, a dart board, arcade games and an 80 inch flat screen television.

No arrests were made, but a garda spokesperson said that a file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The latest search follows similar discoveries of suspected sheebeens across the country during the implementation of Covid-19 restrictions.

Last month, gardaí seized “substantial quantities of alcohol” during searches at a number of suspected shebeens in Laois, Meath and Westmeath.