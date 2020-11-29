#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí investigate after discovery of suspected shebeen with alcohol and games at Kerry property

The search was carried out at around 8pm last night in Causeway.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 29 Nov 2020, 2:44 PM
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after the discovery of a suspected sheebeen in Co Kerry.

The search was carried out at around 8pm last night in Causeway, where investigators entered a property under warrant and found what is described as “a fully operational bar”.

The property contained a number of beer taps and a fully operational cooler room with gas lines and cooler to operate the taps.

The premises was also fitted with a number of tables, chairs, a pool table, a dart board, arcade games and an 80 inch flat screen television.

No arrests were made, but a garda spokesperson said that a file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The latest search follows similar discoveries of suspected sheebeens across the country during the implementation of Covid-19 restrictions.

Last month, gardaí seized “substantial quantities of alcohol” during searches at a number of suspected shebeens in Laois, Meath and Westmeath.

