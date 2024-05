GAVIN AND STACEY, the hit UK sitcom that finished up in 2010, is set to return to television screens for its last ever episode on Christmas Day this year.

There had been rumours earlier this year that the show would be making a Christmas comeback but those were quashed by one of the show’s co-creators Ruth Jones. She dismissed the story reported by Deadline in February, calling it “just a rumour”.

“It’s sadly a rumour. All I can say is, if there was something to say on that front, James (Corden) and I would happily announce it,” she said at the time.

But today the pair have made exactly that announcement in a post on Instagram.

“Some news… It’s official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James,” the post reads.

Corden and Jones are pictured together holding up a copy of a script titled simply: “Gavin and Stacey: the finale”.

BBC confirmed the Christmas Day slot with a twist on a well-loved quote from the show.

“We’ll have: A chicken bhuna, lamb bhuna, prawn bhuna, mushroom rice, bag of chips, keema naan, nine poppadoms and the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey!!!” the broadcaster said.

Gavin and Stacey, which ran for three seasons from 2007 to 2010 (plus a Christmas special in 2019), is one of the most popular British sitcoms of all time and won a number of BAFTAs during its run on BBC.

Over 17 million people tuned in for the 2019 Christmas special, making it the second most watched non-sporting event on British television in a decade, after the 2010 X Factor final.