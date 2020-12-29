#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Tuesday 29 December 2020
Advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend, denied bail in the US

She faces trial on charges she recruited teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

By Press Association Tuesday 29 Dec 2020, 7:35 AM
33 minutes ago 2,029 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5312170
Image: PA
Image: PA

A US JUDGE has rejected a $28.5 million (€23.3 million) proposed bail package for Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

US District Judge Alison J Nathan said Maxwell’s imprisonment is necessary to ensure she faces trial on charges she recruited teenage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse.

Nathan did not immediately release an opinion explaining her reasoning, to allow defence lawyers and prosecutors to propose redactions.

Maxwell, the 59-year-old daughter of late press baron and MP Robert Maxwell, was arrested in early July and her first attempt at bail shortly after was also rejected.

She has remained at a federal jail in Brooklyn since Judge Nathan said there were no bail conditions that would ensure she would not flee.

Maxwell’s lawyers recently offered the new bail package, saying she and her husband were offering all of their wealth — $22.5 million — and millions more in the assets of friends and family to secure bail.

Maxwell’s husband has not been publicly identified.

Her lawyers said Maxwell would remain in a New York City residence under 24-hour guard and would submit to electronic monitoring if the judge accepted the bail package.

They had complained that Maxwell was being mistreated by guards who wake her every 15 minutes at night and subject her to repeated unnecessary searches while failing to adequately protect her from an outbreak of Covid-19 at the prison.

Prosecutors said Maxwell still had access to significant wealth and was a high risk to flee because of her connections abroad — in addition to US citizenship, she holds citizenship in her native UK and France.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

She has been charged with recruiting three teenagers as young as 14 for Epstein to sexually abuse between 1994 and 1997, and has also been accused of sometimes participating in the abuse. She pleaded not guilty to an indictment.

Epstein killed himself in August 2019 at a Manhattan federal prison as he awaited a sex trafficking trial.

The 59-year-old was arrested in early July on charges she recruited teenage girls to be sexually abused.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie