Man dies after 'freak accident' involving mower at Laois golf club

A MAN IN his 60s died in what’s being described as a workplace accident at a golf club in Co Laois yesterday.

The tragic incident happened at Mountrath Golf Club when the man using a mower.

Laois Today reports that the man has been named locally as Declan Doocey, a former hurler and keen golfer who was a member at the club.

The paper reports that Doocey was a keen set dancer and the local Castle Arms Hotel has posted to Facebook that people were “shocked to the core” by the “freak accident”.

Golf courses remain closed until at least 18 May but the Golfing Union of Ireland has told members that, following engagement with government agencies, golf course maintenance may be considered to be an essential service that can continue subject to some restrictions.

Gardaí say the man was injured during the incident at about 9am yesterday before being taken to Midland Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Health and Safety Authority has also said that it has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the man’s death.