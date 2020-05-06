This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man dies after 'freak accident' involving mower at Laois golf club

An investigation has been launched by the Health and Safety Authority.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 6 May 2020, 12:17 PM
Golf clubs can reopen again on 18 May.
Golf clubs can reopen again on 18 May.
A MAN IN his 60s died in what’s being described as a workplace accident at a golf club in Co Laois yesterday. 

The tragic incident happened at Mountrath Golf Club when the man using a mower.

Laois Today reports that the man has been named locally as Declan Doocey, a former hurler and keen golfer who was a member at the club. 

The paper reports that Doocey was a keen set dancer and the local Castle Arms Hotel has posted to Facebook that people were “shocked to the core” by the “freak accident”. 

Golf courses remain closed until at least 18 May but the Golfing Union of Ireland has told members that, following engagement with government agencies, golf course maintenance may be considered to be an essential service that can continue subject to some restrictions. 

Gardaí say the man was injured during the incident at about 9am yesterday before being taken to Midland Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

The Health and Safety Authority has also said that it has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the man’s death.

