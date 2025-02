THE FRENCH GOVERNMENT is seeking to make it an offence to display minor bad behaviours on public transport.

This could include things like feet on seats, spilling drinks, talking loudly on the phone – any actions that contravene the rules of etiquette, hygiene and safety.

We’re interested in hearing about your experiences of disrespectful passengers on buses and trains in Ireland – for our Your Stories series that collects and publishes readers’ own stories.

Have you been bothered by someone playing TikTok videos out loud on your commute? Did you go without a seat because someone wouldn’t move their bag? Were you irked by someone’s body odour?

If you have a story to share, please contact The Journal by email through answers@thejournal.ie and describe your experience in around 250-350 words.

Please include your age and county. Please also tell us your first name or let us know if you would like your name to not be published.