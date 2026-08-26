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Quiz: How much do you know about Conan O'Brien?

Put your knowledge to the test in this week’s Best of the Box quiz.
12.46pm, 26 Aug 2026
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CONAN O’BRIEN IS one of the most recognisable faces in television.

He’s hosted late-night US talk shows since the 1990s, written for Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons, and now hosts a very popular podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend.

He is, of course, Irish American too, which means we have a particular grá for him in Ireland.

Conan is back with the third season of his travel show Conan O’Brien Must Go this week on HBO Max. So what better time to put your knowledge of the funnyman to the test?

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What year was Conan O'Brien born?
1960
1963

1968
In what part of Massachusetts was he born?
Brookline
Salem

Cambridge
Why did Conan walk away from the Tonight Show?
He was sued over a joke
The network wanted to bump his slot to later in the evening

He had a fight with the studio manager
What nickname did Conan get from Tom Hanks in 2009?
COB
Connie

Coco
Which of these TV shows came first?
Conan
The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien

Late Night with Conan O'Brien
Which member of the sitcom Friends did he become real-life friends with (and later date) after they met at a Groundlings improvisation class?
Lisa Kudrow
Courtney Cox

Jennifer Aniston
Which of these Simpsons episodes did Conan write?
Marge and the Monorail
Homer Goes to College

Treehouse of Horror IV
All of them
What's the name of the episode of The Simpsons where the real-life Conan interviews Bart Simpson?
Bart Gets Famous
Last Exit to Springfield

You Only Move Twice
What Irish TV show did he guest star on in 2024?
Fair City
Ros na Rún

Kin
Who did Conan play in the comedy 30 Rock?
Liz Lemon's ex-boyfriend
Liz Lemon's nemesis

Liz Lemon's former masseuse
Which film is this still from?
Alamy
Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
What non-US figure does Conan look like, who he later travelled to meet?
Elly Jackson from the band La Roux
Actor Rupert Grint

The former Finnish president, Tarja Halonen
How many films and documentaries has he featured in (either as himself, a voice actor or in character)?
15
25

35
How many times has he hosted the Oscars to date?
Once
Twice

Three times
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top fan
Is there anything you don't know about Conan?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Almost famous
You know a lot about Conan - but not everything
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Conan the Barbarian
Back to Wikipedia for you...!
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