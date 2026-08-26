Quiz: How much do you know about Conan O'Brien?

CONAN O’BRIEN IS one of the most recognisable faces in television.

He’s hosted late-night US talk shows since the 1990s, written for Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons, and now hosts a very popular podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend.

He is, of course, Irish American too, which means we have a particular grá for him in Ireland.

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Conan is back with the third season of his travel show Conan O’Brien Must Go this week on HBO Max. So what better time to put your knowledge of the funnyman to the test?

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