Court hears how teenager told mother chemicals used in explosives were for ‘fertilising plants’

A 16-YEAR-OLD TEENAGER from Co Tyrone told his mother that chemicals he purchased for making improvised explosive devices were actually intended for “fertilising plants he wanted to grow”, a court heard today.

The teenager today appeared via video-link before Dungannon Magistrates Court.

The teenager was arrested by the PSNI under the Terrorism Act following a security alert in Omagh, Co Tyrone on 24 August.

Officers discovered four viable explosive devices, and he was charged in relation to these seizures on Tuesday.

A PSNI officer told the court this morning that the teenager is charged with being in possession of four improvised explosive devices.

He is further charged with possession of a taser and a stun gun.

The officer told the court that the PSNI has received information that the “explosive chemical precursors” of potassium, nitrate, and sulphur had been delivered to his address at the end of July.

This led to a search of the address under warrant on 24 August, with the PSNI assisted by military colleagues.

On arrival, the defendant led police to his bedroom and a number of items were located.

During this search, four improvised explosive devices were discovered, alongside homemade gunpowder, a stun gun, taser, knives, a flak jacket and combat uniform.

Officers also discovered “counterfeit cash being made on production” and bank cards were also seized.

The purchased chemicals which gave rise to the search were also seized.

The defendant was arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to the Musgrave Serious Crime suite.

The PSNI officer told the court that the suspected improvised explosive devices were not pipe bombs but were “similar in construction”.

She said army technical officers stated that they “could cause injury at close range or in a confined space”.

She added that the devices “could be inserted into a pipe to make a more lethal weapon”.

The defendant was interviewed four times in the presence of his solicitor.

He said he purchased the chemicals on Amazon using his mother’s account for £20 (€23), and told his mother that the chemicals were for “fertilising plants that he wanted to grow”.

Advertisement

He also said he had made a “smoke grenade” and that he researched this on YouTube and Telegram and that he had not used the “dark web”.

He also admitted to setting off an improvised explosive device in a park in the Omagh area in the presence of some friends and that this was for “experimentation only” and for his “own curiosity”, and that it was of “low explosive capability”.

Meanwhile, he denied “subscription to a particular ideology”.

The defendant said that the flak jacket and knives were for “cos-play”.

In a later interview, he provided a prepared statement in which he said he did not wish to harm anyone and added that the counterfeit currency was for “prop purposes”.

The PSNI officer told the court that there was a “fear of reoffending” and that he has “considerable knowledge of building these devices and has built a considerable number of explosives”.

She added that police intercepted a package of acetone that was due to be delivered to his address and that this would have represented an “escalation in the explosive power of the devices”.

She also said that he is a “danger to himself and to others” and that his “behaviour could obviously lead to death or injury to himself or others”.

Meanwhile, she said that his mother was “not aware that he is making these explosives within the property” and that “we have had contact from neighbours who have concerns” with him residing in the local community.

She added that there is a “risk to himself with hostile neighbours”.

Police said they objected to bail at his current address, but agreed to bail at an alternative address.

A number of electronic devices were seized from the accused and the PSNI said as part of bail conditions, he is not to have any electronic devices with internet access.

Other bail conditions include a curfew from 9pm to 7am and that the defendant wear an electronic tag.

Meanwhile, PSNI said he can have a mobile phone without internet access, but that they must be made aware of the make and model and also be provided with the PIN should police need to access the phone.

Another bail condition was that the defendant engage with social services and youth diversion services.

The accused at this point said that he wished to address the court, but the judge remarked that he has legal representation to speak on his behalf.

His legal representation said the defendant is “happy to do whatever the court requires with regards bail conditions”.

The defendant was granted bail on these terms and was informed that any breach of these conditions would result in him being returned to custody.

The matter will next appear before Omagh court on 14 September.

An application for legal bail was also granted.