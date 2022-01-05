The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CLOSE CONTACTS The Taoiseach has said there will be no change this week to rules for vaccinated close contacts but that the matter is to be discussed by NPHET when it meets tomorrow.

2. #TAX TAKE The State finances were buttressed in 2021 by a record €68.4 billion tax take that exceeded expectations, driven by strong corporation and income tax returns as the economy rebounded.

3. #CHILL A Status Yellow snow and ice warning has been issued nationwide, kicking in from 4pm tomorrow until 11am on Friday.

4. #DIETING CULTURE BodyWhys, the eating disorder association of Ireland has today raised concern over RTÉ’s Operation Transformation’s “community sanctioned dieting culture” and the perceived negative mental health impact on some viewers, ahead of the show’s return this evening.

5. #HONG KONG Thousands of passengers are being held on a cruise ship in Hong Kong for coronavirus testing after health authorities said nine passengers were linked to a recent Omicron cluster.