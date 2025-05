HEATHER HUMPHREYS HAS ruled out running for the Áras after having previously considered a bid for October’s presidential election.

She said last month that she would give the move “every consideration” before making a final decision.

Speaking last month about the prospect of running, Humphreys said: “It is a seven-year commitment, so it is a very long time. I will give it every consideration and then make my final decision in May.”

Humphreys had chosen not to run again for the Dáil in last November’s General Election due to family commitments, and that stance is reflected in her decision not to run for the presidency this year.

“I said at that time that I wanted to spend more time with the family and that my time in public life was over,” she told Joe Finnegan on Northern Sound FM today.

She added: “I made that decision then and it is the same.”

She was a member of the three previous Governments dating back to 2011, holding several ministerial positions including Arts and the Gaeltacht, Justice, Social Protection and Enterprise.

Another candidate still understood to be vying for an Áras bid is Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan.

The independent politician and current MEP from Roscommon said last month: “In the European elections, I ran in a constituency with 15 counties, I topped the poll.

“I took transfers from everywhere in what would be considered, I suppose, potentially a socially conservative constituency. I would also be able to pick up votes in Dublin and in the Ireland South part of the country,” he added.

Flanagan – who previously served as a TD before taking a seat in Brussels – said he “certainly” thinks he has a chance of winning the election, and will not be ruling out a bid.

MMA fighter Conor McGregor still maintains that he will run, although uncertainty remains over the likelihood of his success.

In order to get on the ballot, a prospective presidential candidate needs the nominations of four local authorities (city or county councils) or 20 members of the Oireachtas (the Dáil and Seanad).