Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí investigating the discovery of a man’s body in Ballymun are now describing his passing as a “personal tragedy”.
- Parents accused of carrying out female genital mutilation (FGM) on their young daughter at their family home in Dublin have said they do not agree with the practice, a court heard today.
- Two sons of Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae have been convicted of a series of assault charges arising out of an incident during Christmas 2017.
- University Hospital Limerick has broken a record for the highest number of patients without a bed, according to a leading nursing union.
- The Hyde&Seek creche chain and two of its directors face fresh charges for breaking child care regulations.
- Dublin councillors have voted to approve an annual budget for Dublin City Council, averting the prospect of representatives being replaced by a commissioner amid a row over reduced finances.
- Health Minister Simon Harris met with Facebook, Google and Twitter to discuss the challenges faced by the spread of anti-vaccine information.
- A Northern Ireland-born woman has lodged a challenge in the Court of Appeal in Belfast to a ruling that those born in NI are automatically British citizens.
- Transport Minister Shane Ross has said he does not anticipate having to “go to war” with his Cabinet colleagues over his new graduated speeding law.
International
#EXTREME CLIMATE: At least seven people have died as heavy rain hit the Riviera coasts of France and Italy, trapping travellers in their cars, as well as parts of western Greece.
#ROBBERY: Thieves have carried out a heist at Dresden’s Green Vault, one of the world’s oldest museum containing priceless treasures and jewels, German officials said.
#RESCUE: Thousands of sheep are feared dead after a vessel overturned off the Romanian coast, leading to renewed calls for a ban on the controversial sea transport of livestock.
Parting Shot
One month away from Christmas, it’s a stark reminder that this decade is quickly drawing to a close.
Why not take some time to reflect on the things that really matter – like the ten Instagram posts that defined the decade. The app has been around since 2010, after all.
