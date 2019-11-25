This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 25 November, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Orla Dwyer Monday 25 Nov 2019, 8:54 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

 

7903 JAM Card_90585798 Launch of the Just A Minute (JAM) card for informing people of a communication barrier or learning difficulty on public transport. Source: Leah Farrell

  • Gardaí investigating the discovery of a man’s body in Ballymun are now describing his passing as a “personal tragedy”
  • Parents accused of carrying out female genital mutilation (FGM) on their young daughter at their family home in Dublin have said they do not agree with the practice, a court heard today.
  • Two sons of Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae have been convicted of a series of assault charges arising out of an incident during Christmas 2017.
  • University Hospital Limerick has broken a record for the highest number of patients without a bed, according to a leading nursing union.
  • The Hyde&Seek creche chain and two of its directors face fresh charges for breaking child care regulations.
  • Dublin councillors have voted to approve an annual budget for Dublin City Council, averting the prospect of representatives being replaced by a commissioner amid a row over reduced finances.
  • Health Minister Simon Harris met with Facebook, Google and Twitter to discuss the challenges faced by the spread of anti-vaccine information.
  • A Northern Ireland-born woman has lodged a challenge in the Court of Appeal in Belfast to a ruling that those born in NI are automatically British citizens.
  • Transport Minister Shane Ross has said he does not anticipate having to “go to war” with his Cabinet colleagues over his new graduated speeding law.

International

greece-weather A man walks past a car in floods after storms in Greece. Source: AP/PA Images

#EXTREME CLIMATE: At least seven people have died as heavy rain hit the Riviera coasts of France and Italy, trapping travellers in their cars, as well as parts of western Greece.

#ROBBERY: Thieves have carried out a heist at Dresden’s Green Vault, one of the world’s oldest museum containing priceless treasures and jewels, German officials said.

#RESCUE: Thousands of sheep are feared dead after a vessel overturned off the Romanian coast, leading to renewed calls for a ban on the controversial sea transport of livestock.

Parting Shot

One month away from Christmas, it’s a stark reminder that this decade is quickly drawing to a close.

Why not take some time to reflect on the things that really matter – like the ten Instagram posts that defined the decade. The app has been around since 2010, after all.

Comments have been closed for legal purposes in ongoing cases. 

