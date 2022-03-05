Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Protesters outside the Russian Embassy in Dublin. Source: Sasko Lazarov

The Irish Government will use emergency planning powers to provide accommodation for people fleeing Ukraine.

Ukraine. Protests against Russia’s invasion continued in Dublin.

continued in Dublin. Three men were injured and one man arrested following a caustic soda attack in Co Cork.

in Co Cork. Covid-19 travel restrictions will be lifted tomorrow.

tomorrow. The process to elect a new leader of the Labour Party is underway.

is underway. A rally heard calls for the Government to accelerate progress on women’s equality issues.

WORLD

Thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes following a wildfire in South Korea Source: Yonhap via AP

#CEASEFIRE: An evacuation of the civilian population in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol was put on hold as Russian forces abandoned an agreed ceasefire.

#INFORMATION WAR: Sky News confirmed its television crew was ambushed outside Kyiv earlier this week, leaving one journalist wounded.

#NORTH KOREA: Its military neighbours believe it has fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea.

PARTING SHOT

It is the 20th anniversary of the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival (VMDIFF), which has been hosting some of the best new Irish and international films released each year in that time.

Here, Aoife Barry of The Journal takes a walk down memory lane with the likes of Aiden Gillen on their highlights from those past two decades. Quentin Tarantino and The Muppets both feature.