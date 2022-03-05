#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Saturday 5 March 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Moves continued at home to welcome people fleeing Ukraine, as the war continued amid diplomatic talks getting held.

By Eoghan Dalton Saturday 5 Mar 2022, 9:00 PM
39 minutes ago 1,128 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5702366

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND 

RUSSIAN EMBASSY PROTEST AM4Z8525_90644265 Protesters outside the Russian Embassy in Dublin. Source: Sasko Lazarov

WORLD

embedded265653290 Thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes following a wildfire in South Korea Source: Yonhap via AP

#CEASEFIRE: An evacuation of the civilian population in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol was put on hold as Russian forces abandoned an agreed ceasefire.

#INFORMATION WAR: Sky News confirmed its television crew was ambushed outside Kyiv earlier this week, leaving one journalist wounded.

#NORTH KOREA: Its military neighbours believe it has fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

It is the 20th anniversary of the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival (VMDIFF), which has been hosting some of the best new Irish and international films released each year in that time. 

Here, Aoife Barry of The Journal takes a walk down memory lane with the likes of Aiden Gillen on their highlights from those past two decades. Quentin Tarantino and The Muppets both feature.

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie