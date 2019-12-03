Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Boy B lodged an appeal against his conviction for the murder of Ana Kriégel
- Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy faces a motion of no confidence this evening
- A CervicalCheck review found that there were missed opportunities to prevent or diagnose cancer earlier for 159 women, but that it was effective overall
- A further 24 hours were granted to question Lisa Smith about her involvement with the so-called Islamic State
- Councillors defended their approval of a white-water rafting facility at the IFSC
- 90% of sexual offences reported to gardaí in 2019 have still not been solved.
WORLD
#ALLIED FORCES: US President Donald Trump called French President Emmanuel Macron’s criticisms of Nato “insulting” and brain dead”, at the 70th anniversary of Nato.
#LUKASZ: A porter who fought the London Bridge attacker with a pole, and continued to chase him after being seriously injured, told his story of what happened.
#US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION: Kamala Harris ended her 2020 White House bid following a period of campaign turmoil and disappointing fundraising.
PARTING SHOT
On a day where there was much chat about housing, this letter to the Irish Times editor from Father Peter McVerry seemed to sum up how a lot of people feel.
Entitled ‘A Tale of Two Cities’, it begins: “I attended court with a young homeless boy who had been charged with theft of a bottle of orange, value €1.”
McVerry later appeared on RTÉ’s Drivetime, and said that the State spent 6 months attempting to prosecute the boy, but it collapsed after the Gardaí couldn’t produce the bottle of orange as evidence.
COMMENTS