This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 3 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Homelessness has made the headlines today in a number of different ways.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 3 Dec 2019, 9:05 PM
13 minutes ago 372 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4917190

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

CMK03120219_Fota House Chritmas _0009 Santa and a host of characters will be at 'An Enchanted Christmas' at Fota House. See www.fotahouse.com Source: Clare Keogh

WORLD

nato-leaders-meeting US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive at No 10 for an evening reception for Nato leaders hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Source: Alastair Grant

#ALLIED FORCES: US President Donald Trump called French President Emmanuel Macron’s criticisms of Nato “insulting” and brain dead”, at the 70th anniversary of Nato.

#LUKASZ: A porter who fought the London Bridge attacker with a pole, and continued to chase him after being seriously injured, told his story of what happened.

#US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION: Kamala Harris ended her 2020 White House bid following a period of campaign turmoil and disappointing fundraising.

PARTING SHOT

On a day where there was much chat about housing, this letter to the Irish Times editor from Father Peter McVerry seemed to sum up how a lot of people feel.

Entitled ‘A Tale of Two Cities’, it begins: “I attended court with a young homeless boy who had been charged with theft of a bottle of orange, value €1.”

McVerry later appeared on RTÉ’s Drivetime, and said that the State spent 6 months attempting to prosecute the boy, but it collapsed after the Gardaí couldn’t produce the bottle of orange as evidence. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie