Tuesday 18 February, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

A Labour leadership, Irish coronavirus cases, and Jeff Bezos’ $10 billion climate change donation.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 18 Feb 2020, 9:13 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

14472 Sinn Fein Sinn Féin negotiation team members Pearse Doherty, Eoin Ó Broin, Matt Carthy and Louise O’Reilly at Government Buildings. Source: Leah Farrell

  • Alan Kelly and Aodhán Ó Ríordáin have announced their bids for the Labour Party leadership following the resignation of Brendan Howlin
  • An Irish couple with dual citizenship were diagnosed with the Covid-19 coronavirus on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan
  • The man accused of murdering Patricia O’Connor has been portrayed as both “a moron” and “Machiavelli himself”, his defence told the trial
  • A labourer who denies the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe said he was loading waste from laundered diesel at the time of the fatal shooting.
  • UCD students organised a rally calling on the college to reverse an increase in on-campus rents
  • All first year students will have to study history as part of the Junior Cert Cycle.

WORLD

china-shanghai-ncp-restaurant-takeaways-cn Restaurant workers in China have to measure body temperature, disinfect and wear face masks as measures against the coronavirus epidemic. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#CLIMATE CASH: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says that he plans to spend €9.2 billion of his own fortune to help fight climate change.

#US: Boy Scouts of America (BSA) filed for bankruptcy protection as it faces new legal battles over thousands of alleged sexual abuses.

#ME TOO: Jurors began deliberating the fate of ex-Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein today in his high-profile sex crimes trial.

PARTING SHOT

Two candidates have declared themselves as candidates for the Labour Party leadership: Alan Kelly and Aodhán O’Ríordáin.  

So what does it take to make a leader then? 

According to this tweet of Alan Kelly from 2016…

Gráinne Ní Aodha
