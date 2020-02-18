Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sinn Féin negotiation team members Pearse Doherty, Eoin Ó Broin, Matt Carthy and Louise O’Reilly at Government Buildings. Source: Leah Farrell

Alan Kelly and Aodhán Ó Ríordáin have announced their bids for the Labour Party leadership following the resignation of Brendan Howlin

following the resignation of Brendan Howlin An Irish couple with dual citizenship were diagnosed with the Covid-19 coronavirus on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan

coronavirus on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan The man accused of murdering Patricia O’Connor has been portrayed as both “a moron” and “Machiavelli himself”, his defence told the trial

has been portrayed as both “a moron” and “Machiavelli himself”, his defence told the trial A labourer who denies the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe said he was loading waste from laundered diesel at the time of the fatal shooting.

said he was loading waste from laundered diesel at the time of the fatal shooting. UCD students organised a rally calling on the college to reverse an increase in on-campus rents

calling on the college to reverse an increase in on-campus rents All first year students will have to study history as part of the Junior Cert Cycle.

WORLD

Restaurant workers in China have to measure body temperature, disinfect and wear face masks as measures against the coronavirus epidemic. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#CLIMATE CASH: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says that he plans to spend €9.2 billion of his own fortune to help fight climate change.

#US: Boy Scouts of America (BSA) filed for bankruptcy protection as it faces new legal battles over thousands of alleged sexual abuses.

#ME TOO: Jurors began deliberating the fate of ex-Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein today in his high-profile sex crimes trial.

PARTING SHOT

So what does it take to make a leader then?

According to this tweet of Alan Kelly from 2016…