Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

IRELAND
- Alan Kelly and Aodhán Ó Ríordáin have announced their bids for the Labour Party leadership following the resignation of Brendan Howlin
- An Irish couple with dual citizenship were diagnosed with the Covid-19 coronavirus on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan
- The man accused of murdering Patricia O’Connor has been portrayed as both “a moron” and “Machiavelli himself”, his defence told the trial
- A labourer who denies the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe said he was loading waste from laundered diesel at the time of the fatal shooting.
- UCD students organised a rally calling on the college to reverse an increase in on-campus rents
- All first year students will have to study history as part of the Junior Cert Cycle.
WORLD
#CLIMATE CASH: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says that he plans to spend €9.2 billion of his own fortune to help fight climate change.
#US: Boy Scouts of America (BSA) filed for bankruptcy protection as it faces new legal battles over thousands of alleged sexual abuses.
#ME TOO: Jurors began deliberating the fate of ex-Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein today in his high-profile sex crimes trial.
