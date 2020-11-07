#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 7 November 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

A quick round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 7 Nov 2020, 7:58 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

us-presidential-candidate-joe-bidens-ancestral-home-in-ireland Celebrations begin in Ballina, Co Mayo, Biden's ancestral home Source: PA

  • Public health officials have confirmed a further five deaths and 335 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • Irish leaders have offered their congratulations to Joe Biden after he secured the race to become the 46th president of the United States.
  • Locals in Ballina, Joe Biden’s ancestral home, are celebrating his win from Mayo.
  • People coming to Ireland from Denmark will be asked to restrict their movements for two weeks due to a new strain of coronavirus in Danish mink farms. 
  • Gardaí are reporting high levels of compliance with Level 5 restrictions since they were introduced near the end of October.
  • Northern Ireland has confirmed a further 528 cases of Covid-19 and 15 further deaths in its latest update this afternoon.
  • A specific limit on the weekly number of close contacts an individual can have is a possible constraint that could be brought into place after the lifting of Level 5 restrictions.
  • Gardaí are continuing to detain a man suspected of murder in Dublin.
  • €110,000 worth of cash and a vehicle have been seized in Coolock as part of ongoing investigations against organised crime.

WORLD

Biden

#VICTORY Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States after surpassing the all-important 270 electoral votes earlier today

#FIRST EVER Kamala Harris is set to make history as the first woman and first black person to be the vice-president of the United States 

#BREXIT UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have agreed to “redouble efforts” to reach a trade deal

#IRAN Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said he hopes the next US administration will have learn that sanctions will not make Tehran abide by American policy

PARTING SHOT

An Irish woman living in New York, Rosalind McKenna, captured this video of the reaction in Brooklyn after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Lauren Boland
