Here's What Happened Today: Friday

IRELAND

President Donald Trump in costume joins colourful Cannon ballers in costume with 190 supercars and novelty cars outside Malahide Castle. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A member of the Garda training college resigned while an investigation is underway into an alleged drink-driving incident in Co Tipperary earlier this week.

in Co Tipperary earlier this week. A male model accused of having €1.2 million in alleged crime proceeds is to stand trial on money laundering charges.

on money laundering charges. RTÉ staff were been told the broadcaster’s financial situation is unlike anything it has seen before and that everything it does is being reassessed.

is unlike anything it has seen before and that everything it does is being reassessed. A man was shot a number of times in north Dublin .

. A detective garda and a Director of a car sales firm targeted by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) are both to face trial on charges linked to a major investigation into alleged garda corruption.

into alleged garda corruption. Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin called on the government to publish all of its no-deal preparations.

called on the government to publish all of its no-deal preparations. New footage emerged which shows the deceased Sinn Féin politician Martin McGuinness in the presence of a number of people assembling a car bomb in 1972.

in the presence of a number of people assembling a car bomb in 1972. Records show the OPW hired a marksman to shoot and kill more than 150 farmed deer at Doneraile Park in Co Cork.

THE WORLD

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Darnford Farm in Banchory near Aberdeen. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#ROBERT MUGABE: The former leader of Zimbabwe died aged 95.

#BREXIT: The UK House of Lords approved a bill that would force the government to seek a three-month extension on the Brexit deadline if there is no-deal with the EU by 19 October.

#HURRICANE DORIAN: The death toll from the storm has risen to 30 in the Bahamas, with the number expected to rise further.

