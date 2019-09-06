This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Robert Mugabe’s death, the government’s no-deal Brexit plans and alleged garda corruption made headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 6 Sep 2019, 8:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

fix 1 President Donald Trump in costume joins colourful Cannon ballers in costume with 190 supercars and novelty cars outside Malahide Castle. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

  • A member of the Garda training college resigned while an investigation is underway into an alleged drink-driving incident in Co Tipperary earlier this week. 
  • A male model accused of having €1.2 million in alleged crime proceeds is to stand trial on money laundering charges.
  • RTÉ staff were been told the broadcaster’s financial situation is unlike anything it has seen before and that everything it does is being reassessed
  • A man was shot a number of times in north Dublin
  • A detective garda and a Director of a car sales firm targeted by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) are both to face trial on charges linked to a major investigation into alleged garda corruption.
  • Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin called on the government to publish all of its no-deal preparations.
  • New footage emerged which shows the deceased Sinn Féin politician Martin McGuinness in the presence of a number of people assembling a car bomb in 1972.
  • Records show the OPW hired a marksman to shoot and kill more than 150 farmed deer at Doneraile Park in Co Cork.

THE WORLD

brexit Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Darnford Farm in Banchory near Aberdeen. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#ROBERT MUGABE: The former leader of Zimbabwe died aged 95. 

#BREXIT: The UK House of Lords approved a bill that would force the government to seek a three-month extension on the Brexit deadline if there is no-deal with the EU by 19 October.

#HURRICANE DORIAN: The death toll from the storm has risen to 30 in the Bahamas, with the number expected to rise further. 

PARTING SHOT

Curious about the disruptor’s disruptor Dominic Cummings?

Is Boris Johnson’s special adviser strategically single-minded and ideologically iconoclastic?

Or is he an unelected foul-mouthed liability who has no place at the heart of a conservative Downing Street?

On this week’s episode of TheJournal.ie’s podcast, we take a look at Cummings, his career, and what he might be up to in Downing Street.

britain-politics Source: Alberto Pezzali

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

