Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A man sits on a bench outside The Auld Triangle in Dublin. Source: Leah Farrell

A further 44 deaths related to Covid-19 have been confirmed, and there are a further 597 confirmed cases

have been confirmed, and there are a further 597 confirmed cases Keelings Fruit said that only 40 people locally have applied for work as seasonal fruit pickers after the company flying in nearly 200 Bulgarian workers this week.

said that only 40 people locally have applied for work as seasonal fruit pickers after the company flying in nearly 200 Bulgarian workers this week. Health Minister Simon Harris said that he hopes to lift restrictions placed upon the Irish public at the beginning of May

placed upon the Irish public at the beginning of May The HSE said that staff and residents at nursing homes will be tested; centres with at least one confirmed case of Covid-19 are being prioritised

will be tested; centres with at least one confirmed case of Covid-19 are being prioritised The case of Lisa Smith, the former Defence Forces member charged with membership of ISIS, has been adjourned for three months

has been adjourned for three months The Social Democrats has written to the leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil looking for economic projections as they consider the offer to enter government.

WORLD

A worker at the Manuel Belgrano public hospital stretches outside the public hospital on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina. Source: Natacha Pisarenko

#US: A growing wave of unrest over coronavirus lockdown measures appears to be rising in the US, with a number of protests taking place this week in various states.

#OVER THE WATERS: The UK’s lockdown measures have been extended for three more weeks as the number of coronavirus cases passed 100,000.

#REVISED FIGURES: The central Chinese city of Wuhan has revised its coronavirus death toll to 3,869, increasing the number of fatalities by 1,290.

#CHERNOBYL: Thick smoke hung over Ukraine’s capital Kiev as forest fires smouldered on in the Chernobyl nuclear zone, but city officials said no radiation spike had been detected.

PARTING SHOT

Are you looking forward to the University Challenge final on Monday?

If you are, here’s a UC-themed quiz, compiled by the shows question setters for the Guardian, to test your knowledge.

And if you’re not, give it a go anyway.