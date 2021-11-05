#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 5 November 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

A report into Rescue 116, almost 4,000 cases reported today, and the Local Property Tax deadline.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 5 Nov 2021, 8:58 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

darragh-centre-and-his-brother-micheal-meehan-during-a-commemoration-for-their-late-great-great-grandfather-paddy-smith-at-st-brigids-church-in-bailieborough-cavan-the-long-serving-fianna-fail Darragh and Micheal Meehan, during a commemoration for their late great great grandfather Paddy Smith - a Fianna Fail TD who had been sentenced to death by the British authorities 100 years ago for treason. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

  • A final report into the Rescue 116 helicopter crash in which four people died during a search and rescue mission has found 12 contributory factors.
  • Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that Covid-19 cases are to reach around 4,000 cases in the coming days, as 3,903 cases were reported today
  • A Government campaign to raise awareness of the risk of spiking is to be launched
  • A body has been found on a Clare shore near where a woman is reported missing
  • Two additional dates for country singer Garth Brooks gigs at Croke Park were granted, bringing the total number to five
  • The Local Property Tax deadline is now on Wednesday – here’s how to calculate and pay your bill

WORLD

demonstrators-in-george-square-take-part-in-the-fridays-for-future-scotland-march-during-the-cop26-summit-in-glasgow-picture-date-friday-november-5-2021 Demonstrators in George Square take part in the Fridays for Future Scotland march during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#COP-ON26: Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg has branded the UN climate summit in Glasgow a “failure” after a week of negotiations produced what some experts have called vague promises to cut emissions.

#POP A PILL: Pfizer has said its experimental anti-viral pill for Covid-19 cut rates of hospital admission and death by nearly 90%.

#EU TRADE: The European Union warned Britain of “serious consequences” if the UK follows through on threats to suspend part of the Brexit treaty dealing with the North.

PARTING SHOT

Christopher Walken meets Only Fools and Horses.

We don’t know exactly why it works – it just does. 

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Send a Correction

