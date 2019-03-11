Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Katherine Zappone, with Donnacha Barr and Sam Lafferty Kivlehan at the launch of the National Childcare Scheme Source: MAXWELLS DUBLIN

INTERNATIONAL

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker welcomes Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May at the European Parliament in Strasbourg. Source: Jean-Francois Badias

#BREXIT Theresa May travelled to Strasbourg for last-ditch talks with senior EU officials ahead of another expected vote on the Brexit deal in Westminster tomorrow.

#PLANE CRASH Flight recording equipment from the Ethiopian Airlines plane that killed 157 people when it crashed yesterday was recovered, according to the airline.

#INQUEST An inquest heard the cause of death of The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint, who passed away last week.

#ALGERIA Algerian president Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced he would drop his bid for a fifth term in office following weeks of protests against his candidacy.

PARTING SHOT

Don’t like Mondays? Well one man who probably won’t agree with you is Dinny Corcoran of SSE Airtricity League side Bohemians.

First, he was awarded the league’s Player of the Month award, having netted three goals in three games for the Dublin club, including the winner in the Dublin derby over arch rivals Shamrock Rovers.

Then, hours later, the striker made a surprise appearance on the long-running Channel 4 quiz show, Countdown.

Although he didn’t manage to progress on the show, it was certainly a productive start to the week for the in-form striker.