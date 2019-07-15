Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A child interacts with a mural of Brendan Grace in the Liberties, after his funeral in Dublin Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

British Prime Minister Theresa May with England cricket captain Eoin Morgan and the Cricket World Cup trophy outside Downing Street, London Source: Yui Mok/PA Images

#USA Donald Trump once again lashed out at progressive Democratic congresswomen he attacked over the weekend in tweets dismissed as “racist” and “xenophobic”.

#NEW FACE World War II code-breaker Alan Turing was chosen to feature on the back of Britain’s new £50 banknote.

#DEAL OR NO DEAL The leaders of three European countries called for dialogue and an end to the escalation over Iran’s nuclear programme.

#CRETE Greek police arrested a 27-year-old man suspected of the murder of an American scientist whose body was found in an abandoned WWII bunker in July.

PARTING SHOT

The funeral of Brendan Grace took place in the Liberties in Dublin today, with stars and fans turning out to pay their respects to the 68 year-old, who died last Thursday.

Here is his funeral cortege passing through the streets of the south inner city before his funeral mass:

Lovely send off for Brendan Grace in the Liberties in Dublin just now. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/cRDBMA9CJo — Mick Caul (@caulmick) July 15, 2019 Source: Mick Caul /Twitter

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are active in the cases above.