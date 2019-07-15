This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the news today.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 15 Jul 2019, 8:59 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

LR BRENDAN GRACE MURAL 758A6801 A child interacts with a mural of Brendan Grace in the Liberties, after his funeral in Dublin Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • The funeral of Brendan Grace took place in Dublin.
  • A man who was tasked to mind an “arsenal” of firearms and ammunition by a criminal gang was sentenced to 11-and-a-half years in prison.
  • Actor Karl Shiels, who played Robbie Quinn on the RTÉ soap Fair City, died at the age of 47.
  • The sentencing of two teenage boys for the murder of Ana Kriegel was postponed until 29 October to allow psychiatric assessments on them to take place.
  • The mother of toddler Santina Cawley said she won’t rest until she gets justice for her two-year-old daughter’s death.
  • New documents showed that a religious order told the government that a number of women who are seeking redress did not work in a Magdalene Laundry after 1980, despite their claims.
  • The president of Dublin City University will lead a HSE review into the latest Cervical Check controversy, it was announced.
  • A man was charged arrested over the alleged intimidation of a Criminal Assets Bureau officer in Co Wexford.
  • Protesters called for an end to an annual pig derby that takes place every year in Co Wicklow.
  • Dublin City Council launched a new app to check if HGV vehicles have a valid permit to be in the city.
  • A man who is serving life in prison for murder admitted to stabbing a retired civil servant, originally from Co Galway, in London in 2017.

INTERNATIONAL

England ICC World Cup Champions Celebrations - Downing Street British Prime Minister Theresa May with England cricket captain Eoin Morgan and the Cricket World Cup trophy outside Downing Street, London Source: Yui Mok/PA Images

#USA Donald Trump once again lashed out at progressive Democratic congresswomen he attacked over the weekend in tweets dismissed as “racist” and “xenophobic”.

#NEW FACE World War II code-breaker Alan Turing was chosen to feature on the back of Britain’s new £50 banknote.

#DEAL OR NO DEAL The leaders of three European countries called for dialogue and an end to the escalation over Iran’s nuclear programme.

#CRETE Greek police arrested a 27-year-old man suspected of the murder of an American scientist whose body was found in an abandoned WWII bunker in July.

PARTING SHOT

The funeral of Brendan Grace took place in the Liberties in Dublin today, with stars and fans turning out to pay their respects to the 68 year-old, who died last Thursday.

Here is his funeral cortege passing through the streets of the south inner city before his funeral mass: 

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are active in the cases above.

