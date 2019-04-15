This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 15 Apr 2019, 8:59 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Malin Head Star Wars Festival A replica of R2D2 from Star Wars at the opening of the R2D2 road in Malin Head, Co Donegal Source: Niall Carson

  • The Football Association of Ireland confirmed that John Delaney has offered to step aside from the Association pending the completion of an independent investigation into issues of concern to the Board.
  • A total of 59 candidates will contest the European Parliament elections across three constituencies after nominations closed today. 
  • The trial of murder accused Patrick Quirke has heard further closing statements
  • A judge has ordered the arrest of both the mother and father of a young girl who did not progress into secondary school and has missed every day of first year.
  • British soldier who shot dead a 15-year-old boy in Derry on 31 July 1972 is to be charged with murder.
  • Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council has said its decision to cancel a drag storytelling event at a library was due to degrading comments made online about the performers and staff. 
  • Gardaí investigating a shooting in Drogheda in February have arrested four men in connection with the incident.
  • Dublin-listed property investment trust group Green Reit - which has a portfolio worth €1.5 billiob - went up for sale

INTERNATIONAL 

Notre Dame cathedral fire Onlookers in Paris observe the fire at Notre Dame cathedral this evening. Source: Laine Nathan/ABACA

#PARIS: Firefighters in the French capital are tackling a major fire which has broken out at the iconic Notre Dame cathedral causing significant damage to the 13th century structure. 

#UNITED STATES: Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli are pleading not guilty in the college admissions bribery scam.

#JULIAN ASSANGE: Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno has defended his decision to overturn Julian Assange’s asylum status.

PARTING SHOT

With the world’s eyes watching Paris, and the true extent of the damage to Notre Dame still unclear, here’s a history of the cathedral’s iconic gargoyles. 

