Here's What Happened Today: Monday

The Beacon Hospital this evening initiated an independent review and apologised “unreservedly” over recent controversy surrounding the allocation of vaccines.

Health officials confirmed 539 cases of Covid-19 and one more death in Ireland.

Plans for the development of rural areas includes schemes to turn vacant properties into remote working hubs and to use pubs as community spaces.

Easing the 5km travel limit, outdoor sports, and the possibility of larger groups meeting up outdoors are due to be considered by the government this week.

A woman accused of leading 20 Garda cars and a helicopter on a live-streamed pursuit on the M50 has been ordered to hand over her passport.

Any surplus coronavirus vaccines in the UK should be offered to the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland's First Minister said.

Gardaí are investigating all circumstances of the death of a man in his 50s following an incident in Dublin city centre earlier today.

A swimmer at Hillingdon Lido, Uxbridge, following the easing of England's lockdown to allow far greater freedom outdoors. Source: PA

#EVER GIVEN: The giant container ship that was stuck in the Suez canal has finally been refloated and shipping convoys will soon start moving through the vital shipping artery once again.

#JOHNSON & JOHNSON: The US manufacturer has said it will start delivering its single-shot vaccine to Europe on 19 April, giving the continent a boost as it struggles to speed up its vaccination drive.

#DEREK CHAUVIN: The trial of a former police officer charged with killing George Floyd is under way, with a prosecutor telling the jury that the figure to remember is nine minutes and 29 seconds.

We knew the spectacle of the MV Ever Given being stuck in the Suez Canal and crippling global trade in its wake couldn’t last forever.

We’ll miss your giant, unwieldy presence EG, godspeed.