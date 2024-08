NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Kerry Mayor Mikey Sheehy, Taoiseach Simon Harris and Education Minister Norma Foley at the opening of the Listowel Bypass Valerie O'Sullivan Valerie O'Sullivan

INTERNATIONAL

Emergency services at the scene of the search for a missing boat, in Porticello Santa Flavia, Italy Alamy Alamy

#CAPSIZED Italian authorities have said that an Irish citizen is among 22 people onboard a British registered sailing boat which sank off Sicily this morning.

#LAST CHANCE While in Israel to push for a Gaza ceasefire, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said today that ongoing negotiations were “maybe the last” chance to reach an agreement to end the war.

#PRICE TO PAY Katie Price will have her income from social media platform TikTok suspended as part of efforts to pay off money owed under her two bankruptcies, a judge has ruled.

PARTING SHOT

Alison Miles Alison Miles

Eileen Wiseman, Mary O’Sullivan and Lucia O’Leary, are pictured on Cork Harbour Cruises today.

They’re celebrating the launch of Cork Cancer Care Centre’s rebranding to Iris House Cork Cancer Support: A New Era of Hope and Support.

Iris House offers support to people with cancer and their loved ones.