NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

President Michael D Higgins attends the funeral of former government minister Mary O'Rourke RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Four people are being treated in hospital after being injured when a school bus overturned on a road in north Co Down.

Mary lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill have apologised on behalf of Sinn Féin over the actions of two former party press officers who provided references for Michael McMonagle.

Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes found out today he will have to wait until at least December to find out if he is going to jail after he was convicted of violent disorder at a Limerick nightclub.

A coroner has been informed that a Garda investigation into the death of a Brazilian woman in a road traffic collision in Dublin last November had been delayed by problems in accessing a hard drive from recording equipment from a vehicle involved in the crash.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said he believes there will be a return of electric scooters on public transport at a later date, “when it’s safe to do so”, after a ban was put in place today.

A man arrested yesterday morning in relation to the murder of an inmate at Cloverhill Prison in Dublin has been released without charge.

THE WORLD

Australian nationals arrived on a repatriation flight from Lebanon to Sydney International Airport today Alamy Alamy

#MILTON Another major hurricane is barrelling towards Florida in the United States as the National Hurricane Agency has strengthened the storm’s classification to ‘category 5′.

#LEBANON The position of Israeli forces close to the UN peacekeeper position where Irish troops are stationed in southern Lebanon is “deeply concerning”, a UN spokesperson has said.

#INVESTIGATION Hundreds of protected birds of prey are being exported from Ireland every year to boost the Middle East’s lucrative falcon trade.

PARTING SHOT

Michael O’Leary pictured with his Aberdeen Angus cattle following the installation by Swyft Energy PA PA

Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O’Leary has said State grants for solar panels should be fast-tracked to help farmers reduce their carbon footprint.

The airline boss revealed that he has invested over €140,000 in solar panels and 90kW of batteries at his 2,000-acre Gigginstown estate outside Mullingar.

Adrian Casey, co-founder of Swyft Energy, said the installation means Gigginstown is now energy self-sufficient between 7am-11pm from late spring to early autumn.

The batteries help store the energy for the winter time when sheds need to be lit up in the dark.