NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe speaking to reporters outside the opening of the first phase 1 clinical trials unit in Ireland opened at the Mater Hospital RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Lebanese people who fled their homes due to Israeli airstrikes have taken refuge in a nightclub in Beirut Alamy Alamy

#PEACEKEEPERS Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told Unifil to “get out of harm’s way”, as 18 workers of the Lebanese Red Cross have been killed.

#TRUMP TARGETED An armed man who posed as a member of the media at a rally in support of Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump at Coachella, California, was arrested shortly after it was found that he was using fake ID and licence plates last night.

#ISRAELI STRIKE Five children were killed by an Israeli drone strike on the Al-Shati refugee camp last night, according to Gaza’s civil defence agency.

PARTING SHOT

Dublin's Docklands RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

The sunset rising over Dublin city centre down to the docklands and Poolbeg Pigeon House power station this morning