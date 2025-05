NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Army personnel search close to the farm of Michael Mike Gaine near Kenmare in Co Kerry Alamy Alamy

Gardaí are understood to be examining the possibility of using open source satellite imagery in their efforts to find out what happened to Michael Gaine, The Journal has learned.

A young boy who died after getting into difficulty off the Sligo coast on Saturday evening has been named locally as seven-year-old Alan Singh.

Investigating gardaí have denied that Richard Satchwell was made carry out a “perp walk” after he was charged with murdering his wife Tina, with defence counsel putting it to a detective that his client was “paraded before the press” while handcuffed.

A thunderstorm warning is in effect for five counties as the weather becomes less settled this week.

The trial has begun of two brothers and their wives, who are accused of withholding information or assisting Jozef Puska after he had murdered 23-year-old school teacher Ashling Murphy in Tullamore three years ago.

A man who was threatened with jail or a €5,000 fine for retrofitting his home has been granted retrospective planning permission.

Over 560 people skipped bail in Ireland’s district courts last year, new figures have revealed.

INTERNATIONAL

Pope Leo XIV received Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia, in a private audience at The Vatican today Alamy Alamy

#UKRAINE TALKS US President Donald Trump has said that Russia and Ukraine would begin negotiations towards a ceasefire “immediately,” after he held a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of efforts to end the war.

#INFLUENCING The role of influencers will be considered under the EU’s plan to develop a ‘democracy shield’ which aims to tackle the spread of online misinformation and protect European democracy, according to Michael McGrath, European Commissioner for Justice.

#EUROVISION The Eurovision Song Contest should exclude Israel, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said, expressing solidarity with “the people of Palestine who are experiencing the injustice of war and bombardment”.

#CANCER DIAGNOSIS Joe Biden has expressed his gratitude to Americans for their “love and support” after the former US president said he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

PARTING SHOT

Julien Behal Julien Behal

Kilkenny schoolboy Ned McCarthy has been named ‘Reading Hero’ at the KPMG and Children’s Books Ireland Awards.

The award recognises remarkable passion and achievements in reading by a young person today .

Above, he is pictured with Dermot Flynn, Eilish Fisher, Steve McCarthy, and Gráinne Clear.

There were also six awards presented to Irish authors and illustrators, who will receive a total prize-fund of €16,000.