Here's What Happened Today: St Patrick's Day

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Hundreds of thousands of parade-goers turned out for annual St Patrick’s Day events across the country.
- A man in his 60s was killed and a number of others injured in a five-vehicle collision on the M6 motorway in Co Westmeath.
- Football Association of Ireland CEO John Delaney confirmed he gave a once-off loan of €100,000 to the association two years ago.
- Two people were arrested at Shannon Airport over a security breach at the hub.
- Táiniste Simon Coveney criticised Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald for posing beside an anti-English banner at the St Patrick’s Day parade in New York.
- A man in Dublin was hospitalised after the car he was travelling in crashed when he failed to stop for gardaí.
- A woman in her 40s appeared at a special sitting of Limerick District Court in relation to a cash and drugs seizure on Friday.
INTERNATIONAL
- #BREXIT: Theresa May warned MPs that a failure to pass her EU withdrawal deal in a third ‘meaningful vote’ this week could see Brexit postponed indefinitely.
- #BOEING MAX Data from the black box of an Ethiopian Airlines jet that crashed last week shows there were “clear similarities” to a crash involving an Indonesian Lion Air plane last year.
- #EGGED Australian PM Scott Morrison believes far-right senator Fraser Anning should face “the full force of the law” over an altercation he had with a teenage boy in which he was egged.
PARTING SHOT
London Mayor Sadiq Khan spoke warmly of the contribution of Irish people to the city and the UK as a whole at a St Patrick’s Day event in the city today.
In a speech this afternoon, Khan – whose was preceded by Boris Johnson in office – praised Irish men and women for helping to build the city and for contributing to its businesses and culture.
“Thank you,” he told crowds this afternoon. “Thank you for making London the greatest city in the world.”
You can watch his full speech below.
(Video credit: Darragh Doyle)
