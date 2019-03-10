This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

The Ethiopian Airlines crash, pledge to bring Irishwoman home from Syria, and a little bit of Brexit – here’s what made the headlines.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 10 Mar 2019, 7:47 PM
1 hour ago 2,898 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4533850

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Future Jobs Ireland Launch 002 Eleven-year-old Emily Gilsean from Dún Laoghaire, who created her own website, with the Taoiseach and Ministers.

  • Irishman Michael Ryan was among 157 people who died in an Ethiopian Airlines plane crash
  • Minister Charlie Flanagan has said that the State will make “every effort” to bring Irishwoman Lisa Smyth – who has reportedly been detained in Syria – back home.
  • Jean McConville‘s son said her family are “upset and disgusted” there are plans to make a TV mini series based on their mother’s murder
  • Broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan filed High Court proceedings against Facebook.
  • An ATM was stolen from the wall of a bank on Main Street, Kingscourt, Co Cavan
  • The row over “exorbitant” medication Spinraza rumbles on, as parents of children with a rare genetic condition have called for negotiations to be sped up.

WORLD

North Korea Elections People line up to vote during the election at a polling station in Pyongyang, North Korea. Source: Dita Alangkara

#KIM JONG ONE: North Koreans went to the polls today for an election in which there was only one approved candidate on the ballot paper.

#BREXIT: The original former Brexit secretary David Davis said Theresa May’s Brexit deal is “dreadful” and, in a way, worse than the UK’s EU membership.

#MATERNITY CARE: Tunisia’s health minister resigned after the sudden deaths of 11 newborn babies at a state maternity hospital sparked an outcry in the country.

PARTING SHOT

While our current Taoiseach Leo Varadkar took a seat in the Aviva Stadium next to EU negotiator Michel Barnier… what’s our former Taoiseach been up to?

The Sunday Business Post has painted a picture of the post-Taoiseach life, describing Kenny’s version as quite void of politics and “effectively retirement”, and is keen not to interfere in Leo Varadkar’s reign.

That’s his policy at home, anyways. He has one quite important political past time: advising German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

They phone him for advice from time to time… They [Kenny and Merkel] were very close and she has perfect English.

