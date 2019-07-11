This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

The death of an Irish comedy legend, a symbolic vote on Mercosur and a deepening Vatican mystery made headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 11 Jul 2019, 8:56 PM
25 minutes ago 810 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4720517

IRELAND 

Fix. Bernie O’Connor from Inchicore signs the book of Condolences for Irish Comedian Brendan Grace who has died aged 68. Source: RollingNews.ie

  • Tributes were paid today in the wake of the death, aged 68, of Irish comedian Brendan Grace
  • The head of the UN’s Refugee Agency expressed hope that wait times for people in Direct Provision improve.
  • A motion to reject the controversial Mercosur trade deal has been passed by the Dáil this evening.
  • Minister for Health Simon Harris said that exclusion zones around hospitals and GP surgeries will be a “major priority” in the new Dáil term.
  • Belfast City Council decided not to remove a contentious loyalist bonfire at a leisure centre car park in the city. 
  • People paid tribute to barrister and political commentator Noel Whelan who has died aged 50. 
  • A 10-year-old boy died after drowning at a house in Co Louth.
  • Two and a half years after Stormont collapsed, same-sex marriage and abortion legislation could be coming to Northern Ireland – So what happens next? 

THE WORLD 

Tommy Robinson court case Supporters of Tommy Robinson clash with police outside the Old Bailey in London after the former EDL leader was found in contempt of court. Source: Aaron Chown/PA Images

#VATICAN: The mystery surrounding the disappearance of an Italian teenager 36 years ago deepened today after two graves at the Vatican thought to possibly hold her remains were discovered to be empty.

#UNITED KINGDOM: Far-right activist Tommy Robinson was jailed for nine months after he was found guilty of being in contempt of court. 

#GREECE: Police in Greece believe that foul play was involved in the death of a US scientist whose body was found in an abandoned bunker on the island of Crete.

PARTING SHOT 

As the country mourns the passing of comedian Brendan Grace, our reporter Daragh Brophy took a look at how the creators of Father Ted created the character of Father Fintan Stack. 

He had his fun and that’s all that matters. 

