Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

Taoiseach and government ministers give a press conference ahead of crunch talks between Varadkar and Michael Martin. Source: Rolingnews.ie

IRELAND

WORLD

An area the size of Ireland is thought to have been scorched by the Australian wildfires.

#ROYALS Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s announcement that they are to “step back” as senior royals.

#QUEER A gay MP has said she will report a peer to the police for an alleged hate crime after he called her a “queer”.

#TEHRAN It is “highly likely” that an Iranian anti-aircraft missile accidentally brought down a Ukrainian passenger plane yesterday, two US officials have said.

Parting Shot

It caused a headache for the government, which thought it would be a good move to host an RIC commemoration event this month, but there does appear to be one winner out of the controversy – The Wolfe Tones.

The Irish rebel song Come Out Ye Black And Tans has reached No. 1 in the UK and Irish iTunes charts in the wake of controversy over the planned commemorations event for the Royal Irish Constabulary and Dublin Metropolitan Police.