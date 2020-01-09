This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

When Leo met Martin, The Wolfe Tones, and the royals – it’s The Fix.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 9 Jan 2020, 8:58 PM
15 minutes ago 354 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4960149

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

_W8C5464 Taoiseach and government ministers give a press conference ahead of crunch talks between Varadkar and Michael Martin. Source: Rolingnews.ie

IRELAND

WORLD

australia-wildfires An area the size of Ireland is thought to have been scorched by the Australian wildfires.

#ROYALS Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s announcement that they are to “step back” as senior royals. 

#QUEER A gay MP has said she will report a peer to the police for an alleged hate crime after he called her a “queer”.

#TEHRAN It is “highly likely” that an Iranian anti-aircraft missile accidentally brought down a Ukrainian passenger plane yesterday, two US officials have said.

Parting Shot

It caused a headache for the government, which thought it would be a good move to host an RIC commemoration event this month, but there does appear to be one winner out of the controversy – The Wolfe Tones. 

The Irish rebel song Come Out Ye Black And Tans has reached No. 1 in the UK and Irish iTunes charts in the wake of controversy over the planned commemorations event for the Royal Irish Constabulary and Dublin Metropolitan Police. 

