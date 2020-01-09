Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A meeting between Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin has concluded with talks between the two party leaders lasting just over an hour described as “constructive”.
- Two men have appeared in court charged in connection to the alleged hijacking of a minibus from Dublin Airport.
- Shane Ross says he held “warm discussions” with a delegation from the FAI today following the appointment of three new independent directors to their board of management.
- Revenue officers at the Dublin Mail Centre seized almost 1.2kg of cannabis with an estimated street value of €23,580 today.
- The leader of Sinn Féin in the North said that it’s up to the British and Irish governments to ensure that the Northern Ireland Assembly is “rights-based and sustainable”.
- A bracelet which alerts teachers to when children with Autism are becoming overwhelmed has been put on display at the BT Young Scientist exhibition.
WORLD
#ROYALS Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s announcement that they are to “step back” as senior royals.
#QUEER A gay MP has said she will report a peer to the police for an alleged hate crime after he called her a “queer”.
#TEHRAN It is “highly likely” that an Iranian anti-aircraft missile accidentally brought down a Ukrainian passenger plane yesterday, two US officials have said.
Parting Shot
It caused a headache for the government, which thought it would be a good move to host an RIC commemoration event this month, but there does appear to be one winner out of the controversy – The Wolfe Tones.
The Irish rebel song Come Out Ye Black And Tans has reached No. 1 in the UK and Irish iTunes charts in the wake of controversy over the planned commemorations event for the Royal Irish Constabulary and Dublin Metropolitan Police.
