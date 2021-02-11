#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 11 February 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 11 Feb 2021, 8:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

PRES_HIGGINS_UN_INT_DY_OF_WOMEN_MX-3 President Michael D Higgins marking International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Source: RollingNews.ie

  • Health officials this evening confirmed 866 new cases of Covid-19 and 54 more deaths
  • HSE CEO Paul Reid said he was “quite shocked” to hear of at least one GP refusing to administer Covid vaccine doses to patients.
  • The majority of the current lockdown restrictions are set to be extended “until the Easter period”, the Taoiseach has said.
  • The HSE  has said that 12,000 people over the age of 85 will be given the Covid-19 vaccine next week.
  • The family of a man shot dead by gardaí called for a public investigation into his death.
  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that if US President Joe Biden extended an invitation to him to travel to the White House for St Patrick’s Day he would accept it.
  • Gardaí are investigating after an alleged assault involving two solicitors which happened close to the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin city centre shortly after 11am today. 

THE WORLD 

winter-weather-feb-11th-2021 Red deer in Braemar, Aberdeenshire, which had an overnight temperature of minus 23.0C. Source: PA

#UNITED STATES: Impeachment prosecutors are expected to wrap up their case against ex-president Donald Trump in the US Senate today, backed by chilling footage that showed senior politicians fleeing for their lives during last month’s assault on Congress.

#MEGHAN MARKLE: hailed a “comprehensive win” in her High Court privacy claim against The Mail On Sunday over the publication of a “personal and private” handwritten letter to her estranged father.

PARTING SHOT 

Did it snow where you were today?

We’ve put together a collection of photos from around Ireland as sleet, snow and graupel continue to fall across the country. 

IMG_20210125_152840 (1) Keadeen Mountain overlooking the Glen of Imaal, Co Wicklow this morning. Source: Sharon Murphy

