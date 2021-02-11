Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

President Michael D Higgins marking International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Source: RollingNews.ie

Health officials this evening confirmed 866 new cases of Covid-19 and 54 more deaths.

of Covid-19 and 54 more deaths. HSE CEO Paul Reid said he was “quite shocked” to hear of at least one GP refusing to administer Covid vaccine doses to patients.

doses to patients. The majority of the current lockdown restrictions are set to be extended “until the Easter period”, the Taoiseach has said.

are set to be extended “until the Easter period”, the Taoiseach has said. The HSE has said that 12,000 people over the age of 85 will be given the Covid-19 vaccine next week.

next week. The family of a man shot dead by gardaí called for a public investigation into his death.

called for a public investigation into his death. Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that if US President Joe Biden extended an invitation to him to travel to the White House for St Patrick’s Day he would accept it.

for St Patrick’s Day he would accept it. Gardaí are investigating after an alleged assault involving two solicitors which happened close to the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin city centre shortly after 11am today.

THE WORLD

Red deer in Braemar, Aberdeenshire, which had an overnight temperature of minus 23.0C. Source: PA

#UNITED STATES: Impeachment prosecutors are expected to wrap up their case against ex-president Donald Trump in the US Senate today, backed by chilling footage that showed senior politicians fleeing for their lives during last month’s assault on Congress.

#MEGHAN MARKLE: hailed a “comprehensive win” in her High Court privacy claim against The Mail On Sunday over the publication of a “personal and private” handwritten letter to her estranged father.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Did it snow where you were today?

We’ve put together a collection of photos from around Ireland as sleet, snow and graupel continue to fall across the country.

Keadeen Mountain overlooking the Glen of Imaal, Co Wicklow this morning. Source: Sharon Murphy